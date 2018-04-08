Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 18,821 Videocon d2h (NASDAQ:VDTH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Videocon d2h (NASDAQ:VDTH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDTH. BBT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Videocon d2h by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after buying an additional 567,500 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Videocon d2h by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,476,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after buying an additional 307,239 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Videocon d2h by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,133,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after buying an additional 73,291 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Videocon d2h in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Videocon d2h by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VDTH stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.32, a PE ratio of 154.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Videocon d2h has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Videocon d2h (NASDAQ:VDTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter. Videocon d2h had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on VDTH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Videocon d2h from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Videocon d2h from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

About Videocon d2h

Videocon d2h Limited provides direct-to-home subscription television services to subscribers under the Videocon d2h brand in India. The company distributes various digital television channels, and allied video and audio services to subscribers through direct satellite feeds. It offers subscribers with an access to approximately 650 national and international channels and services, including 62 high definition channels and 42 audio and video services.

