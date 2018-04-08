Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mattel by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,131,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after buying an additional 136,876 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 30.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 630,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mattel by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,142,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after buying an additional 1,266,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mattel from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group set a $12.00 price objective on Mattel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. UBS decreased their price objective on Mattel from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Mattel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,553.54, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.01. Mattel has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $25.97.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. research analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/virtu-financial-llc-purchases-shares-of-12131-mattel-mat-updated-updated.html.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.