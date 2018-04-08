Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Pershing Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pershing Gold by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 614,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 29,018 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGLC opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.86. Pershing Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $3.31.

PGLC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pershing Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pershing Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pershing Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

In other news, Director Barry C. Honig acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry C. Honig acquired 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,745.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,449,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,716.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 145,557 shares of company stock worth $321,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pershing Gold

Pershing Gold Corporation is a gold and precious metals exploration company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and mining opportunities in Nevada. The Company is focused on exploration at its Relief Canyon properties in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Company operates its business directly and also through its subsidiary, Gold Acquisition Corp.

