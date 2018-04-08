Visa (NYSE:V) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.13

Media headlines about Visa (NYSE:V) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Visa earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the credit-card processor an impact score of 43.9462586691971 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of V stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,383,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,650,757. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $242,525.22, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 1-year low of $88.13 and a 1-year high of $126.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Visa from $126.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.97.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Visa (NYSE:V) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.13” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/visa-v-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-shows-updated-updated.html.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.