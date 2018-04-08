Visible Gold Mines Inc (VGD) Insider Sells C$36,850.00 in Stock

Visible Gold Mines Inc (CVE:VGD) insider Mcewen Mining Inc. sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$36,850.00.

Mcewen Mining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Mcewen Mining Inc. sold 395,166 shares of Visible Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$39,516.60.

CVE VGD opened at C$0.11 on Friday. Visible Gold Mines Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.25.

Visible Gold Mines Company Profile

Visible Gold Mines Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company is a mining company involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties with prospects for hosting gold mineral deposits. Its properties include Hazeur Property, Project 167, Green Giant Property, Cadillac Property and Project 113.

