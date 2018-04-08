Visio (VISIO) Reaches Market Cap of $335,628.00

Visio (CURRENCY:VISIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Visio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Visio has a market capitalization of $335,628.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Visio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Visio has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036102 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00053819 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012252 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00081324 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00021854 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034841 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00448039 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Visio Profile

Visio (VISIO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2017. Visio’s total supply is 63,011,772 coins and its circulating supply is 51,011,772 coins. The official website for Visio is www.visioplatform.com. Visio’s official Twitter account is @TheVisioProject.

Buying and Selling Visio

Visio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Visio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visio must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Visio using one of the exchanges listed above.

