Vision Sciences (CGNT) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

Media stories about Vision Sciences (NASDAQ:CGNT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vision Sciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the medical device company an impact score of 45.5836721866993 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CGNT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. 138,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,829. The company has a market cap of $235.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.00 and a beta of 0.58. Vision Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vision Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vision Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Aegis downgraded shares of Vision Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About Vision Sciences

Cogentix Medical, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets fiberoptic and video endoscopy products under the PrimeSight brand worldwide. The company offers endoscopes, such as cystoscopes, laryngoscopes, transnasal esophagoscopes, and bronchoscopes for medical use; and borescopes for industrial use, as well as digital processing units for medical use.

