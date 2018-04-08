Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 73,880 Shares of Visteon Corp (VC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Visteon worth $27,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 6.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Visteon by 32.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Visteon by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter worth $293,000.

Shares of NYSE:VC opened at $112.10 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a 52 week low of $91.20 and a 52 week high of $140.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.09). Visteon had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Corp will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 5,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.26, for a total value of $646,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,989.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/visteon-corp-vc-holdings-lifted-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-updated-updated.html.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.