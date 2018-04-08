Vital Therapies (VTL) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VTL. ValuEngine raised Vital Therapies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTL opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Vital Therapies has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $273.28, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 4.26.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Therapies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Therapies by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Therapies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vital Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Therapies in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vital Therapies by 1,985.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,241 shares during the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Therapies Company Profile

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patient's own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant.

