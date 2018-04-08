Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers (NGVC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.1073380135259 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NGVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $158.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $202.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.86 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/vitamin-cottage-natural-grocers-ngvc-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-finds-updated-updated.html.

Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.