Viuly (VIU) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

Viuly (CURRENCY:VIU) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. Viuly has a market cap of $4.56 million and $459,106.00 worth of Viuly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viuly token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, IDEX, Bit-Z and OKEx. During the last seven days, Viuly has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00681268 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00175555 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035818 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00050342 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Viuly

Viuly’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Viuly’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 676,968,921 tokens. The Reddit community for Viuly is /r/Viuly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viuly’s official Twitter account is @ViulyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Viuly is medium.com/@Viuly. The official website for Viuly is viuly.io.

Viuly Token Trading

Viuly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OKEx, IDEX and CoinFalcon. It is not presently possible to buy Viuly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viuly must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viuly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

