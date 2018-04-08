Voestalpine (VLPNY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,298.00, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.41.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. research analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces and processes hot and cold-rolled steel; electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated plates; electrical steel strips; and heavy plates, as well as turbine casings.

