Goldman Sachs set a €241.00 ($297.53) target price on Volkswagen Group (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €227.00 ($280.25) price objective on Volkswagen Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($271.60) price target on Volkswagen Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nord/LB set a €185.00 ($228.40) price target on Volkswagen Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase set a €213.00 ($262.96) price target on Volkswagen Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €183.00 ($225.93) target price on Volkswagen Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €191.64 ($236.59).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €165.00 ($203.70) on Wednesday. Volkswagen Group has a twelve month low of €124.75 ($154.01) and a twelve month high of €192.30 ($237.41).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs Analysts Give Volkswagen Group (VOW3) a €241.00 Price Target” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/volkswagen-vow3-pt-set-at-241-00-by-goldman-sachs-updated.html.

About Volkswagen Group

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.