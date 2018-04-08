Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Voya Prime Rate Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.7292177054616 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price objective on shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in a report on Monday, January 15th.

NYSE:PPR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,652. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This is a boost from Voya Prime Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The Trust seeks to achieve this objective by investing, under normal market conditions, approximately 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in United States dollar denominated floating rate secured senior loans.

