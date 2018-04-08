vSlice Price Hits $0.0940 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. One vSlice token can now be bought for about $0.0940 or 0.00001351 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin and YoBit. vSlice has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $11,039.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, vSlice has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002908 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00672038 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014238 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00178886 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036228 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050490 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice’s launch date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Liqui and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

