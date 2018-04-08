Vulcano Price Tops $0.0009 (CRYPTO:VULC)

Vulcano (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Vulcano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Vulcano has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,417.00 worth of Vulcano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vulcano has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.29 or 0.01710660 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004596 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016067 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001123 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00699692 BTC.

About Vulcano

Vulcano is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. Vulcano’s total supply is 211,308,910 coins. Vulcano’s official website is vulcanocoin.club. Vulcano’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin.

Vulcano Coin Trading

Vulcano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Vulcano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcano must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

