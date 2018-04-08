Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price

Media stories about Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vuzix earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0984289333362 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

VUZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Vuzix in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Vuzix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Vuzix stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.43, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 354.51% and a negative return on equity of 123.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Vuzix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Grant Russell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 11,252 shares of company stock worth $73,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/vuzix-vuzi-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-shows-updated-updated.html.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. Its products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming.

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.