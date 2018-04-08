Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $7.54 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.09% of W. R. Berkley worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.0% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $72.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,912.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $74.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 7.15%. equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.38.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance-Global. The Insurance segment consists of its commercial insurance business operations, comprising excess and surplus lines, and admitted lines, throughout the United States, as well as its insurance business operations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

