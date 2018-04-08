W. W. Grainger (GWW) and HD Supply (HDS) Head to Head Contrast

W. W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) and HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

W. W. Grainger pays an annual dividend of $5.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. HD Supply does not pay a dividend. W. W. Grainger pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W. W. Grainger has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

W. W. Grainger has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HD Supply has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares W. W. Grainger and HD Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. W. Grainger 5.62% 35.76% 11.51% HD Supply 16.79% 37.90% 9.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for W. W. Grainger and HD Supply, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. W. Grainger 3 12 2 0 1.94 HD Supply 0 9 6 0 2.40

W. W. Grainger presently has a consensus target price of $240.91, indicating a potential downside of 15.96%. HD Supply has a consensus target price of $40.08, indicating a potential upside of 5.34%. Given HD Supply’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HD Supply is more favorable than W. W. Grainger.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of W. W. Grainger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of HD Supply shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of W. W. Grainger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of HD Supply shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W. W. Grainger and HD Supply’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. W. Grainger $10.42 billion 1.54 $585.73 million $11.46 25.01 HD Supply $5.12 billion 1.38 $970.00 million $2.31 16.47

HD Supply has lower revenue, but higher earnings than W. W. Grainger. HD Supply is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. W. Grainger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HD Supply beats W. W. Grainger on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

W. W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products. It also offers inventory management solutions; and distributes fasteners, gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies. The company serves small and mid-sized businesses, large corporations, government entities, and other institutions. It offers its products through various branches, sales and service representatives, contact centers, distribution centers, and catalogs, as well as through Websites. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company’s segments include Facilities Maintenance, Construction & Industrial-White Cap, and Corporate. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated through approximately 500 locations across 48 states in the United States and six Canadian provinces. It serves contractors, government entities, maintenance professionals, home builders and industrial businesses. As of January 29, 2017, its range of product lines and services included approximately 845,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) of products, brands, as well as value-add services supporting the entire life-cycle of a project from infrastructure and construction to maintenance, repair and operations. The Company’s value-add services include customer training, material and product fabrication, kitting, jobsite delivery, will-call pickup options, as well as onsite managed inventory, online material management and emergency response capabilities.

