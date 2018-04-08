W3Coin (W3C) Market Cap Hits $0.00

W3Coin (CURRENCY:W3C) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. One W3Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. W3Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $277,145.00 worth of W3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, W3Coin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00684684 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00174608 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00051166 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

W3Coin Profile

W3Coin was first traded on July 11th, 2017. W3Coin’s official Twitter account is @W3coinsofficial. The official website for W3Coin is w3coin.net.

Buying and Selling W3Coin

W3Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy W3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W3Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W3Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W3Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.