Wageworks Inc (WAGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wageworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Wageworks posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wageworks will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wageworks.

WAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Wageworks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wageworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE:WAGE traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,511. Wageworks has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $1,791.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAGE. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wageworks in the fourth quarter valued at $43,066,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,060,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,721,000 after buying an additional 369,296 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wageworks in the third quarter valued at $22,206,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,117,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,279,000 after buying an additional 329,291 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,294,000 after buying an additional 276,665 shares during the period.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc is engaged in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). The Company administers CBDs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), and Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) and other employee benefits.

