Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Parker Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $129,208,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Parker Hannifin by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,650,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,748,000 after acquiring an additional 522,942 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Parker Hannifin by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 784,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,534,000 after acquiring an additional 358,656 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Parker Hannifin by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 337,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,987,000 after acquiring an additional 230,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Parker Hannifin by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,823,000 after acquiring an additional 168,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo boosted their price target on Parker Hannifin from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Parker Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Parker Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Parker Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.75.

In other Parker Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total value of $384,091.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.24, for a total value of $211,691.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $780,753 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PH opened at $167.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22,908.29, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. Parker Hannifin has a 1-year low of $151.17 and a 1-year high of $212.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Parker Hannifin had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. Parker Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Parker Hannifin will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

About Parker Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

