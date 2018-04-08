Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Trust (BATS:USMV)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Trust (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Trust by 1,911.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,470,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,794,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,823,000 after acquiring an additional 499,425 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Trust by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 935,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,379,000 after acquiring an additional 424,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,904,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,435,000 after acquiring an additional 298,705 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $15,740,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. iShares Trust has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

