Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) in a report released on Saturday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $26.78 on Friday. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46,761.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/wal-mart-de-mexico-s-a-b-de-c-v-wmmvy-given-hold-rating-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V

Wal Mart de Mexico SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in operating self-service stores. The Company’s segments include Mexico and Central America. In Mexico, the Company operates through Self-service, which includes the operation of discount stores, hypermarkets, wholesale-price membership stores and supermarkets, and Others, which includes department stores and real estate transactions with third parties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (WMMVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.