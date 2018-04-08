Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$88.00” Price Target for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Vetr raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.20.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62,941.04, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $61.74 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 98,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $7,520,128.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 177,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 740,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,808,000 after purchasing an additional 287,243 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $869,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

