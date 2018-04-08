Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research set a $73.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Vetr upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,110,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,137. The stock has a market cap of $64,111.18, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $61.74 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stefano Pessina bought 98,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $7,520,128.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 675.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,891,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $427,866,000 after buying an additional 5,132,140 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38,624.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,678,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,280 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,639,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $191,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,131 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 7,373,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $535,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,875,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

