Walker & Dunlop (WD) and Pra Group (PRAA) Critical Analysis

Pra Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pra Group and Walker & Dunlop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pra Group 1 4 1 0 2.00 Walker & Dunlop 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pra Group currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.52%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.39%. Given Pra Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pra Group is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Dividends

Walker & Dunlop pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pra Group does not pay a dividend. Walker & Dunlop pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Pra Group and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pra Group 19.94% 5.83% 1.78% Walker & Dunlop 29.66% 21.33% 5.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pra Group and Walker & Dunlop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pra Group $813.57 million 2.09 $162.26 million $1.33 28.23 Walker & Dunlop $711.86 million 2.56 $211.12 million $4.76 12.46

Walker & Dunlop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pra Group. Walker & Dunlop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pra Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Pra Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pra Group has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Pra Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc. (PRA Group) is a financial and business services company with operations in the Americas and Europe. The Company’s primary business is the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The Company operates through the account receivables management segment. It also provides fee-based services, such as vehicle location, skip tracing and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities and law enforcement; revenue administration, audit and revenue discovery/recovery services for local government entities; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States, and contingent collections of nonperforming loans in Europe and South America. The Company’s portfolio of nonperforming loans includes a set of accounts that can be categorized by asset type, age and size of account, level of previous collection efforts, payment history, and geography.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which conducts its operations through Walker & Dunlop, LLC. The Company provides commercial real estate financial products and services primarily to developers and owners of multifamily properties. The Company originates, sells and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products, including Multifamily Finance, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Finance, Capital Markets, and Proprietary Capital. It originates and sells loans through the programs of the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac, and together with Fannie Mae, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) and the Federal Housing Administration, a division of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (together with Ginnie Mae, HUD).

