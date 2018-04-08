Walmart Inc (WMT) Stake Decreased by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.3% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13,287.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8,165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $86.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $260,126.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Wells Fargo set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.04.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

