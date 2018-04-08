Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Walt Disney by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 37,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Walt Disney by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 40,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.86 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie set a $125.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

Shares of DIS opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $116.10. The company has a market capitalization of $153,540.36, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

