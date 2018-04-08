Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,839 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150,893.89, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Barclays set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Vetr upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.60 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

