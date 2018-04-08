Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,269 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $925,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $150,893.89, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Vetr upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $125.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/walt-disney-co-dis-stake-lifted-by-everence-capital-management-inc-updated.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.