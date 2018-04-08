Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the entertainment giant an impact score of 45.773173786756 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.86 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.35. 7,162,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,157,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $150,893.89, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/walt-disney-dis-earns-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-17-updated-updated.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.