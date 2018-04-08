Waltonchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $226.98 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $226.98 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $9.12 or 0.00127523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta, COSS and Coinlink.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.57 or 0.05757340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00202995 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004163 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000640 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,898,178 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain is a cryptocurrency project leveraging the Ethereum blockchain and RFID technology. “

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Coinlink, Binance, COSS, Coinrail, Kucoin, HitBTC, Coinnest, OKEx and Allcoin. It is not currently possible to buy Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.