Waltonchain Price Tops $8.85 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $8.85 or 0.00126351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, EtherDelta, Coinrail and Allcoin. Waltonchain has a market cap of $220.28 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.54 or 0.05677320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00201166 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004146 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000637 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,898,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain is a cryptocurrency project leveraging the Ethereum blockchain and RFID technology. “

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinrail, EtherDelta, Kucoin, COSS, Coinlink, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance and Coinnest. It is not currently possible to buy Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

