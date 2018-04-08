Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $3.87 or 0.00055148 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $19.96 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00134722 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018273 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00034926 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012067 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005812 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not presently possible to purchase Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

