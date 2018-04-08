WANdisco (WAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of WANdisco (LON:WAND) in a report published on Wednesday.

LON:WAND opened at GBX 843 ($11.83) on Wednesday. WANdisco has a 1-year low of GBX 362 ($5.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 890 ($12.49).

About WANdisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software worldwide. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

