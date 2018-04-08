Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Warrior Met Coal worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 400.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,727 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.7% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,332,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,411,000 after purchasing an additional 72,327 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 10.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 977,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,045,000 after purchasing an additional 91,068 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,413,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 220,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $18.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 50,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $1,621,003.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Chopin sold 21,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $672,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,400,965. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCC stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,470.64 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $33.72.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $239.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.72 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 61.78%. equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $6.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.53%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc, formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile.

