Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

WASH opened at $54.35 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $954.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Compass Point raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

