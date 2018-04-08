Waste Connections’ (WCN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $80.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $79.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.28.

WCN stock opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $74.59. The company has a market cap of $19,181.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.18.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other Waste Connections news, CEO Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,299,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,873.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Eddie sold 6,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $431,405.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,571 shares of company stock worth $4,911,600 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 644.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/waste-connections-wcn-buy-rating-reiterated-at-bmo-capital-markets.html.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment and E&P segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.