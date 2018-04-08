Waters (WAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm currently has $219.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waters Corp. has an impressive earnings history, having surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Going forward, the company expects solid demand from pharmaceutical business, steady recurring revenues, strength in Asia and modest recovery in industrial market, going forward. Healthy global industrial conditions and the general rise of regulatory standards for performance and quality should drive future growth. Based on these dynamics, the company is expecting strong mid-single-digit constant currency sales growth in 2018. Even the government and academic markets have returned to growth after sustained weakness. However, fluctuating demand in the Americas remains a concern. Also, rising outlay on the company’s R&D in the coming quarters will push expenses higher and hurt immediate profits. Further, the negative impact of currency translation remains a risk for future quarters as well.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WAT. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $194.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,353.43, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Waters has a 52 week low of $154.36 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $687.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.98 million. Waters had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 42,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.21, for a total transaction of $9,153,881.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,890.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.01, for a total transaction of $6,219,884.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,151.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,794 shares of company stock valued at $16,057,538. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,084,065,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Waters by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,959,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,832,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,078,000 after buying an additional 530,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,391,000 after buying an additional 27,215 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Waters by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 853,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,888,000 after buying an additional 44,501 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

