Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Shares of NYSE WSO.B opened at $186.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6,973.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $187.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $964.35 million during the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/watsco-wso-b-to-issue-dividend-increase-1-45-per-share.html.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

