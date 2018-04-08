Waves (WAVES) Hits Market Cap of $371.49 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Waves has a total market cap of $371.49 million and $16.86 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $3.71 or 0.00052139 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, Bitcoin Indonesia, HitBTC and Exrates. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00192747 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00132731 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001723 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00114914 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00192433 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000578 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00062520 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves is wavestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is a custom blockchain tokens platform designed for large-scale business and consumer adoption. Waves was created to make the benefits of blockchain technology accessible to ordinary businesses and end users. The platform launched in 2016 and was designed from the ground up to address the shortcomings of existing blockchain services. The result is an enterprise-ready platform that emphasises security, easy token operations (creation, transfer, exchange) and a straightforward user experience, as well as dealing with critical long-term issues such as speed and scalability. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitcoin Indonesia, Exrates, Exmo, Coinrail, HitBTC, Tidex, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Cryptomate, Waves Decentralized Exchange, COSS, Bittrex, Liqui, Binance, YoBit and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to buy Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

