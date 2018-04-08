WavesGo Trading Down 12.2% This Week (CRYPTO:WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, WavesGo has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. WavesGo has a market capitalization of $299,678.00 and $223.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WavesGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00676543 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00174133 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036840 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00049706 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

WavesGo Token Profile

WavesGo’s total supply is 9,312,372 tokens. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WavesGo is medium.com/@wavesgo. The official website for WavesGo is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html.

WavesGo Token Trading

WavesGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is not presently possible to buy WavesGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WavesGo must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

