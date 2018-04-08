WAX (WAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $108.19 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAX) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, WAX has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002445 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, EtherDelta, Tidex and Coinbene. WAX has a total market capitalization of $108.19 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00790705 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00171234 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036484 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00046237 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 619,010,888 tokens. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Coinbene, EtherDelta, Radar Relay, Huobi and Tidex. It is not possible to purchase WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

