WD-40 (WDFC) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $128.65 on Friday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $100.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,858.57, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. WD-40 had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WD-40 news, insider Michael L. Freeman sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $581,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $214,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in WD-40 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in WD-40 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 5.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in WD-40 by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

