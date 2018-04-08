We Are One Seven LLC Invests $297,000 in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 822.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.61.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $154.10 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $147.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.17. The company has a market cap of $49,828.27, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

