We Are One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 16,384 Dow Chemical (DWDP)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Dow Chemical makes up approximately 0.5% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Dow Chemical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 89,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 62,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DWDP shares. ValuEngine raised Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised Dow Chemical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nomura raised their price target on Dow Chemical from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.77.

In other Dow Chemical news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of Dow Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,077,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of Dow Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DWDP traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,325,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,218. The stock has a market cap of $148,382.05, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Dow Chemical has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $77.08.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.46 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Dow Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

About Dow Chemical

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

