We Are One Seven LLC Takes $320,000 Position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in SP Plus by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 30,246 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SP Plus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SP Plus by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 30,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, March 5th.

In related news, EVP Gerard M. Klaisle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $286,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,333 shares of company stock valued at $389,780. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.58, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SP Plus Corp has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $41.70.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.40 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.55%. equities research analysts expect that SP Plus Corp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation (SP Plus) is a provider of parking management, ground transportation and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Region One (Urban), Region Two (Airport transportation), Region Three and Other.

