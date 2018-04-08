Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies (TRV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 103,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 21,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $137.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37,807.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.28). The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Kunkel sold 9,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total transaction of $1,440,113.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian W. Maclean sold 88,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total value of $13,228,139.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,543,931.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,475 shares of company stock worth $29,286,574 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo set a $142.00 target price on The Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

