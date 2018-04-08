Weatherford International (WFT) Raised to “Hold” at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Group currently has $3.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WFT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Weatherford International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Weatherford International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Weatherford International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.03.

Shares of NYSE WFT opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2,404.55, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.61.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 114.20% and a negative net margin of 49.36%. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weatherford International news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 15,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $61,957.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 256,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,556.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 17,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $77,820.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 238,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,964.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,226 shares of company stock worth $165,523. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 36,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Weatherford International (WFT) Raised to “Hold” at Jefferies Group” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/weatherford-international-wft-raised-to-hold-at-jefferies-group.html.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates its business through the following business groups: Formation Evaluation & Well Construction, Completion & Production and Land Drilling Rigs. The Formation Evaluation & Well Construction business group offers services such as controlled-pressure drilling and testing, drilling, tubular running, drilling tools, integrated drilling, wireline services, re-entry and fishing, cementing, liner systems, integrated laboratory services and surface logging.

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.